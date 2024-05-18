Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,477,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. 1,782,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

