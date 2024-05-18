Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 878,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $148.16.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

