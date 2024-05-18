National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:NSA opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage Affiliates Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.