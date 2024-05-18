National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.