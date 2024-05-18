My DeFi Pet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,276.16 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $76,276.16 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004152 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008958 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

