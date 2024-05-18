Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.43. Approximately 635,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,177,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 99.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

