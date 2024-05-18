Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. 4,690,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,068. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.