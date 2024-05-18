MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 404,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,191. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,981 shares of company stock worth $7,061,274 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

