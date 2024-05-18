Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,016 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $97,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 2,552,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.