Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Takes $18.92 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.71% of Eldorado Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 684,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 529,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 1,681,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

