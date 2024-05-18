Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 81,610 Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,610 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 1.48% of Brookfield Reinsurance worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BNRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.11.
Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
