Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 81,610 Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,610 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 1.48% of Brookfield Reinsurance worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNRE

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.