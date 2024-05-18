Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 25,577 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after buying an additional 3,613,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,625,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,815,000 after buying an additional 189,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 309,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

