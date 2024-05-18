Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

