Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after buying an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 8,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.