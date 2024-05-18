Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Colliers International Group worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.89. 98,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

