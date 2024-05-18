Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 376,449 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 3.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Valero Energy worth $310,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.06. 4,098,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

