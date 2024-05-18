Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,424. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

