Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 1.02% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $71,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.0 %

CFR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

