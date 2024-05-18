Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,076 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,675,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,374,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,341. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

