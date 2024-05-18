Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,303,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of -344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

