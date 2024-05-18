Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,045 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 119,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,166. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.