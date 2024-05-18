Molson Coors Beverage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $72.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

