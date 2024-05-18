Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.46.

MRNA opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $347,565,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

