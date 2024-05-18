Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. Moatable had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 20.59%.
Moatable Stock Performance
Shares of MTBLY stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Moatable has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
About Moatable
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moatable
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Moatable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moatable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.