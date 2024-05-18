Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. Moatable had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 20.59%.

Moatable Stock Performance

Shares of MTBLY stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Moatable has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient.

