Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,688 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,031 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

