Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 1,245,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

