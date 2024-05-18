Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period.

BATS:FBCG opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

