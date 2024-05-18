Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

