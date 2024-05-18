Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.08 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

