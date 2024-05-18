Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,841,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

