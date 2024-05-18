Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

