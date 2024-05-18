Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

