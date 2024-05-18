Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,680 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

