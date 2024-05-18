Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 10,135,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,341,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

