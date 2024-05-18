Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.66 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.37407302 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,618,375.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

