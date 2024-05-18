Matisse Capital Invests $1.55 Million in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 165.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 293,630 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 151,514 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 220.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

