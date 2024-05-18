Matisse Capital Boosts Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 0.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.35. 18,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.