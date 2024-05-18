Matisse Capital Acquires 18,851 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund accounts for 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 656,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,801. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.