Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 470,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Masco by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 962,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,358. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

