Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 3.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.74. 3,007,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,232,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

