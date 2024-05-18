Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

