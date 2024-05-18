Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 13,236,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 68,564,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

