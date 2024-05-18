Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 16,137,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,687% from the average session volume of 426,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 40.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

