Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.97. 316,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 899,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $45,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

