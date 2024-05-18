Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

