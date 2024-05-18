Lindenwold Advisors INC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,861,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.26 and its 200-day moving average is $419.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.19 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

