Lindenwold Advisors INC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.68. 239,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.