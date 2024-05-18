Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $559,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,450,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.