Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $437,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Toro were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Toro Price Performance

TTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 308,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

