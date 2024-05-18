Lindenwold Advisors INC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.50. 855,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,168. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.96 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $322.04.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.