Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.78. 819,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

